100 Years Ago: 1919

Sergt. James L. Boyle of Waterville, State adjutant of the Maine branch of the American Legion has sent out a communication to all local posts suggesting that all posts co-operate with the local authorities and other agencies to the end that in each community in the United States, Tuesday, Nov. II. Armistice Day may be fittingly celebrated.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Several Extension groups will meet this coming week. Members of the White Oak Hill Women’s Extension Group will make Christmas wreaths at the Monday meeting held at the library. Three meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4. The Lake Grove Group will be entertained at the home of Carlene Maloney, who will join with Mrs. Beryl Hill, extension leader, in presenting a program entitled “Poison in Your Home.” A meeting of the Turner Center Group will be held at the home of Bernice Lowe, who will conduct a program called “Crafts for Shut-ins.” “Taxes and the Services They Pay—Zoning” is the subject of a program planned for a meeting of the Bowdoin Group at the home of Betty Small, with Charles Gould as the leader.

25 Years Ago: 1994

A parade meeting for all organizations will be held Thursday at 7 pm. at the American Legion Post 22 Hall. This will be the final meeting of the Parade Committee before the Veterans Day parade on Nov. I1. At this meeting, all organizations participating will be assigned divisions All members, groups, and organizations are invited to attend.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

