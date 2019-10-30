100 Years Ago: 1919

A musical lecture-recital in charge of Mrs. Alice Bonney Record will be given Friday evening at the Philharmonic club. The subject of the program is “Our Musical Debt to the South.” The meeting will be at the studio, Main Street, Auburn,

50 Years Ago: 1969

Mary Dillingham Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution meeting yesterday at the Kate J. Anthony House, Auburn was treated to a very interesting program. They learned the story of three early American women whose roles influenced the victory of the revolutionary war to awaken the American racial conscience. Miss Pamela Wight. Mrs. Charles Wight and Miss Leslie Wight related the tales. Pamela. 16, symbolized the girl who carried three important, messages out of Danbury. Conn. to army leaders resulting in the small force of 200 militiamen who turned back the English. A bronze statue of the girl and her horse stands at Carmel. NJ.

Mary Bradbury’s story was relayed by Mrs. Wight. The woman traces her family’s American colony history to 1631 when her parents sailed with Roger Williams into Boston., They settled at Ipswich and later after living in Saugus for 60 years the woman was; jailed and tried on charges of, witchcraft with five other, women, four of whom received’ the death penalty, she underwent many trials but was eventually released upon the character references of her pastor and 100 friends. Lydia Darrah. portrayed by Miss Leslie Wight was a Philadelphia Quaker who risked her own safety and that of her family to pass along word of British plans to attack Washington’s army. She overheard the plans, eavesdropping on a supposedly secret meeting of British plans she left her neighborhood supposedly to get flour for her, family and then made her way; some three miles to reach American Army headquarters with her message.

25 Years Ago: 1994

Raoul Plnette will present a program, “One Nation Under God.” at the Auburn Exchange Club meeting on Tuesday at noon at Rolandeau’s Restaurant. Last Tuesday members heard Mike Bordlek of the Oakland Athletics who prescribed his early years and answered questions from members.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

