Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall 

Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center 

Fayette: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station 

Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building 

Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office/Fire Station 

Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center 

New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge/Franklin Lodge No. 123 

Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Office 

Vienna: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building 

Washington Plantation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilton Town Office 

Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room 

Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

filed under:
Advertiser Municipal Meetings
