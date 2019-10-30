Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center
Fayette: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building
Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office/Fire Station
Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center
New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge/Franklin Lodge No. 123
Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Office
Vienna: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building
Washington Plantation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilton Town Office
Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room
Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
