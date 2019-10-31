MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Public Library, at 108 Lewiston St. Mechanic Falls, will be introducing author Holly Ihloff and her dolls for an enchanting evening on November 6th at 7 p.m.
Holly Henion Ihloff, a Casco resident, calls on a rich background of lifetime education, European travel and passions in creating her first book, “The Dolls’ First Little Book of Christmas.” Mrs. Ihloff has an apparel design degree, and makes ample use of her theatrical background in this little book, designing, writing and photographing all that you see. As a first grader, two dolls were sent to her from Germany, and we see them now dressed in garb and settings dating between 1785-1830. Come hear her story, bring friends, young and old, and delight in the charm of the Old World Christmas that she and the dolls will now share with you!
The book will be available to view and also to purchase.
For more information, please contact Nancy Petersons at 207-345-9450 or [email protected]
