The Bethel Rotary Club recently came together to raise donations for school supplies for Crescent Park School. Rotarians Ellie Andrews (pictured on right) and Antje Schaefer (taking the photo) delivered the supplies to these happy staff members! submitted photo

Three representatives of the Jobs for Maine’s Graduates (JMG) recently presented at our club meeting on their new program at Telstar High School. submitted photo

