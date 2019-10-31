Craft Fair

ANDOVER — The Andover Elementary PTA will host its 5th Annual Craft Fair on Saturday, November 23 froim 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please call 207-357-2647.

Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

