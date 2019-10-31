Corn Bread Chicken Pie

Zendelle Bouchard, Sanford

Crust Topping

1 Box corn bread mix

3/4 Cup milk

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1 Large egg, slightly beaten

1 9″ pie crust

Filling

1 Cup chopped onion

1 Cup diced red bell pepper, divided

1 1/2 Cups ricotta cheese

2 Tablespoons chopped or dried parsley

1 Teaspoon dried basil

1 1/2 Cups diced cooked chicken

In a medium bowl combine corn bread mix, milk, vegetable oil and egg stirring just until moistened; set aside. Line a 9″ pie plate with crust and flute the edges. For the filling saute the onions and half of the peppers, stirring until the vegetables are tender; about 5 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl combine the onion mixture, ricotta cheese, parsely and basil and mix well. Spoon mixture into pie crust and spread evenly over the bottom. Mix the chicken with the remaining peppers and sprad on top of the ricotta mixture. Drop the corn bread mixture by the tablespoon on top of the pie. Bake until the corn bread is golden and the filling bubbly; about 40 minutes.

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

Zendelle Bouchard, Sanford

3 Cups flour

1/2 Teaspoon baking powder

1/4 Teaspoon baking soda

2 1/4 Cups sugar

1 Cup butter, softened

7 Eggs, at room temperature

1 /cup sour Cream

1.4 Cup poppy seeds

2 Tablespoon grated lemon peel

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and greass and flour a 9″ or 10″ tube pan. Combine flour, baking powder and baking soda, mixing well. In a large bowl beat suar and butter until well belended. beat eggs into the creamed mixture, one egg at a time until well blended. Alternately beat in flour mixture and sour cream and mix just until well blended. Add poppy seeds and lemon peel. Pour batter into tube pan and bake for about an hour and a half or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out clean. Once cool and removed from pan top with glaze below.

Glaze

1 1/2 Cups powder sugar

1 to 2 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Place powder sugar in a bowl and add lemon juice a little at at time stirring until pouring consistency. Add more lemon juice or a little water if necessary.

Kids in the Kitchen

7-Up Jello Salad

Sharon Bouchardf, Norway

1 Large pakage of raspberry jello

2 Cups applesauce

14 Ounces of 7-Up or other lemon lime soda

6 Ounces orange juice

1 Adult

Empty jello mixture in a bowl. With the help of an adult pour applesauce into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add applesauce to jello and stir until jello is dissolved. Stir in soda and orange juice. Pour into a mold or let set in the bowl. Chill until firm.

