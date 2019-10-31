OXFORD — Linda Hooker resides in Oxford and is the owner of Hooker Family Farm. Upon her retirement, she returned to her passion of farming. She feels educating the younger generation on land and water conservation, along with protecting wildlife habitat is very important. Her farming practices include finding ways to preserve natural habitats and slow down erosion. Linda utilizes a hoophouse, has land set aside for pollinator habitat, maintains conservation woodlot cutting practices and employs delayed haying to support bird habitat. She is interested in using her land to full capacity for benefit of wildlife and birds. She strives to be a good steward of her land and feels privileged to be able to do something that is so enjoyable and rewarding while following the mission of the Oxford County Soil and Water District.

