Norway K-9 Officer BOLO (and his human – Officer John Lewis) had no treats for handing out during the Norway Downtown Halloween Festival, yet he was one of the most popular trick or treating stops on Main Street. All the little goblins wanted was a pat and a pose, which he gave generously. A.M. Sheehan

Democrat Community
