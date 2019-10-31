GREENE – Helen Adrienne Strout Sleeper, 82, of Greene, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer.

Born to Edwin and Violet Strout on Nov. 21, 1936 in Auburn. She considered herself a “Daddies girl,” and enjoyed fishing and learning how to swim with her Dad. Helen grew up attending Mechanic Falls schools graduating from Stephen’s High School in Rumford, class of 1955, where she was selected as one of the top ten most attractive women in her class.

On June 18, 1955, Helen married Richard Elliot Dunn in Auburn. While raising seven children, she worked as a nurse’s aid, a cook at Poland Community School, and at the Marcal Paper Mill in Mechanic Falls. In later years, she migrated to Florida, cooking at a local restaurant. Eventually, Helen returned to Maine where she met and married Walter “Pete” Sleeper, residing in Woolwich. During their 24 years of marriage, they enjoyed making each other laugh, going out to eat, and traveling. She took pleasure in her home, music, puzzle books, and reading. She was a meticulous planner, always thinking ahead and never forgot a special occasion. “Our Hazel” had expressed that she was looking forward to the upcoming holidays and the homecooked food with family.

She will be missed for her contagious laugh, quick-witted sense of humor, love for family and endless unjudgmental conversations over coffee.

There to greet her are her parents; Richard Dunn, Walter “Pete” Sleeper; son, Kerry Jon Dunn, daughter, Marcia Lynn Gagne; sisters, Sandra Dubois, and Brenda Childs, brothers, Don, Everett, and Jim Hutchins; son-in-law, Lloyd A. Boyd Jr. “Chip”; great-granddaughter, Olyvia Hickman; and her beloved cat, Keeda.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra Boyd, Kristine (Ira) Simmons, Reginald “Scott” Dunn, Joyce (John) Giguiere, Diane (Jeff) Dustin, son-in-law, Arthur Gagne; sisters, Shirley Shover and Mae Diane Gerhart; grandchildren, Troy, Toby, Matthew and Megan Boyd, Heidi Hickman, Scott and Chad Dunn, Danielle Withey, Devon Atwood, Destiny Gagne, Justin and Dylan Jewell, Amanda Earls, Travis and Tyler Hale and John Ponger; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her sister-in-law, Marilyn Dunn, for her unwavering friendship and always putting a smile on her face, and for the loving support and care shown to Helen by Dr. Stadnicki, Dr. Agnahotri and their staff, nurse Lisa and the staff of Androscoggin Home Heath and Hospice for guiding her journey.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn, ME 04210 207-783-8545.

