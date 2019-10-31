OXFORD — The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) invite the public to attend a meeting of the Oxford County USDA Local Working Group on Thursday, November 14th, 10 a.m. – Noon at the USDA Service Center at 17 Olson Road in South Paris.
The Local Working Group will provide recommendations for the 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to their local USDA – NRCS for: local natural resource priorities, and criteria for conservation activities and programs. Topics of discussion in Oxford County will include: Ag Waste, Forestry, Pastureland, Cropland, and Wildlife. Other issues and areas of concern can be discussed as well, and a list will be compiled of priorities recognized by this group.
“Your participation in the Local Working Group will help NRCS determine concerns and priorities that are important to the people of Oxford County. This will allow us to allocate technical and financial assistance that is specific to the County”, reports Anna Biddle, your local District Conservationist.
If you require special accommodations to attend this meeting, please contact Jean E. Federico by November 9th. Please contact any of the following with questions: Jean E. Federico, OCSWCD Education and Outreach Coordinator, 744-3119, Anna Biddle, NRCS District Conservationist, 744-3112, or NRCS Soil Conservationist Alexander Stace, 744-3116. Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service and USDA are
equal opportunity providers and employers.
