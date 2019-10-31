This week the Buzz bids farewell to Break cafe.

Sadie Blais opened the coffee shop, quickly home to popular vegan doughnuts, in Auburn’s Engine House building in 2018.

In a Facebook post to customers this week, she announced that she’s had to close abruptly for health reasons.

“It’s been a dream come true and I’m proud of myself for making it happen, and proud of all of you for supporting me,” Blais wrote. “I’ve met some amazing people and had a really great time being open. Unfortunately, my pregnancy (3rd baby, yay!) (sic) is complicated and I have to slow down and focus on my health. My family will also benefit from having me around right now, so it just seems right. It was a tough decision but it was made for me.”

She said she’s hoping to sell the shop and contents.

Blais could not be reached for comment Thursday. The shop’s website was already down and the phone rang unanswered.

And in Halloween news . . .

Last year, CandyStore.com announced it had scoured 11 years of sales data to determine the three most popular Halloween candies by state.

For Maine, in order of popularity: Sour Patch Kids, Starburst and M&Ms.

In 2019, CandyStore.com’s done it again, and . . . drum roll . . . it’s Sour Patch Kids, Starburst and M&Ms.

New Hampshire stayed the same, too, with Starburst, M&Ms and Snickers.

The Maine taste bud is unflinching! Hope you stocked up on Sour Patch Kids for Thursday night.

