WILTON —The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce (FCCOC) is hosting a job fair, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Comfort Inn, 1026 US Rt. 2 East, in Wilton. Businesses that are hiring are Sandy River – Genesis, Community Concepts, Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Calzolaio Pasta Company, LEAP, Western Maine Behavioral Health, Woodlands Senior Living Center and Aubuchon Hardware. Call FCCOC at 207-778-4215 for more information.

Franklin Journal Business
