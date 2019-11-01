LEWISTON — The Animal Emergency Clinic of Mid-Maine on Strawberry Avenue, the area’s only emergency veterinary hospital, has cut its overnight hours each Thursday for the next month. The clinic will close at midnight rather than its regular 8 a.m.

The clinic’s veterinarian technicians will answer phone calls after midnight Thursdays to offer advice, but pet owners will have to travel outside Lewiston-Auburn for care. The closest emergency vets are in Brunswick, Portland, Scarborough and Warren.

The clinic recently lost a veterinarian who left to start her own practice. Although it has two other staff doctors and 26 relief vets, the clinic has been unable to find coverage overnight Thursdays.

Its schedule should return to normal in December.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” hospital Manager Dawn Eliot-Johnson said.

