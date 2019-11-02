ALBANY, N.Y. — The University of Maine football team scored 23 points in the third quarter to pull away for a 47-31 win over the Albany in a Colonial Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon.

The Black Bears, who earned their second straight win, improve to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Albany falls to 5-4, 3-2.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano was 12 for 18 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns, including a 90-yard connection with Andre Miller late in the first quarter as Maine jumped out to an early 10-0 lead.

Joe Fitzpatrick, a Cheverus graduate and North Yarmouth native, rushed 13 times for 80 yards for the Black Bears, who had 220 yards rushing.

The Black Bears had four sacks, forced four fumbles (recovering two), while Ori Jean-Charles returned an interception for a touchdown. It was Maine’s first interception return for a score since Sept. 9, 2017.

Jean-Charles also caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Fagnano in the third quarter to give Maine a 47-24 lead.

Earnest Edwards caught six passes for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Black Bears.

Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler completed 25 of 49 passes for 387 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for Albany.

Husson 31, Nichols 7

DUDLEY, Mass. — David Morrison threw three second-half touchdown passes to Tyler Halls as the Eagles (3-5, 3-2 Commonwealth Coast Conference) pulled away to be the Bison (5-3, 3-2).

Keyshaun Robinson scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter for Husson and Devin Pickett added a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter. Nichols got within 10-7 in the second quarter when Michael Pina threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Diaz.

Morrison completed 14 of 24 passes for 289 yards for Husson. Halls caught 11 passes for 261 yards.

Tufts 35, Colby 10

WATERVILLE — Frank Roche had a pair of second-quarter touchdown receptions and the Jumbos (4-4, 4-4 NESCAC) pulled away to a 28-3 halftime lead and downed the Mules (1-7, 1-7) in Waterville.

Roche finished with 181 yards on eight catches and three touchdowns.

Jack O’Brien caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Matt Hersch in the third quarter for Colby.

FIELD HOCKEY

UMF 1, Elms 0

FARMINGTON — Alex Bessey finished scored off an assist from Abby Pomerleau 4:25 into the second period to give the Beavers (6-13) the win over the sixth-seeded Blazers (5-15) in a NECC quarterfinal Saturday.

UMaine-Farmington will travel to face top-seeded Manhattanville, next Saturday, Nov. 9, in a NECC semifinal.

Williams 3, Bates 1

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Catherine Torres broke a 1-1 tie on a feed from Simone Veale 4:04 into the fourth quarter and the No. 4 Ephs (13-3) beat the No. 5 Bobcats (10-6) in the NESCAC quarterfinals Saturday.

Grace Fitzpatrick gave Bates the lead in the first quarter, before Emily Batchelor scored to tie it in the third. Veale added a late goal for the Ephs.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UMF 4, Thomas 1

FARMINGTON — McKenna Brodeur scored three goals and the Beavers (8-9-1) beat the Terriers (4-11-1) in the North Atlantic Conference quarterfinals Saturday.

Leah Stevens added a goal for UMF, which advances to play No. 2 Husson on Friday in Bangor.

Katherine Hoving scored for Thomas.

MEN’S SOCCER

Williams 3, Bates 0

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Three players scored as the fourth-seeded Ephs (8-3-5) blanked the Bobcats (9-6-1) in a NESCAC quarterfinals.

Bobby Fabricant scored in the first half for Williams, while Demian Gass and Nathan Song scored in the second half.

David Goodstein had three saves for Bates.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: