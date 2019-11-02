AUBURN – James “Jim” R. Berube died in his home on Oct. 29, 2019 in Auburn.

Jim was born on August 21, 1964 to his parents, Leo Berube Sr. and the late Grace (Forgue) Laliberte. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1982 where he was the infamous “kid who threw the skunk in the hallway”.

He worked at Tex Tech Industries where he was an expert machine operator and was fortunate enough to be sent to Thailand to train the employees at their new plant. In early 2000s he ventured on his own to do carpentry work, where his true talent shined. He was a talented man and could do anything he set his mind to.

He had two wonderful children who were the highlight of his life. He had a quick temper but a big heart and would give the shirt off his back for his friends and family. He enjoyed having a good time and had an infectious laugh, in which will be carried on by his son, Ryan.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Megan Berube of Greene and his son, Ryan Berube of Lewiston; his father of Auburn; his sister, Lorraine Bilodeau of Sabattus, his brothers, Norman Giguere and his life partner, Deanna, Robert Giguere, Ronald Giguere, Leo Berube Jr., Roland Berube, all of Auburn and Richard Berube of West Minot.

He was predeceased by his sister, Irene McIntire in 1990; his niece, Sonya Munsey in 1995; his mother, Grace Laliberte on August 26, 2018; his brother-in-law, Gerard Bilodeau on May 15, 2019; and his sister, Pauline Lessard on Oct. 7, 2019.

There will be a memorial service on Nov. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapman Room at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

