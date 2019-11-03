Monday
Bethel: Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Office
Casco: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Casco Community Center
Livermore: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Wilton: Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Office
Tuesday
Buckfield: Public hearing to receive comment on proposed adult use of marijuana and medical use of marijuana ordinances, 6 p.m., Municipal Center. Select Board meeting to follow.
Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., county building
Farmington: RSU 9 Operations Committee, 5 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Farmington: RSU 9 Personnel and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Farmington: RSU 9 Educational Policy Committee, 7 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus
Paris: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Sumner: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Wednesday
Otisfield: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Policy and Procedure Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Thursday
Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall
Norway: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Oxford: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building
Wilton: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Androscoggin County Polling places
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
News
This week’s agenda
-
Franklin
New Sharon residents to vote Tuesday at Masonic Hall
-
News
That’s ‘Incredible!’