Monday

Bethel: Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Office

Casco: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Casco Community Center

Livermore: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Office

Tuesday

Buckfield: Public hearing to receive comment on proposed adult use of marijuana and medical use of marijuana ordinances, 6 p.m., Municipal Center. Select Board meeting to follow.

Farmington: Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., county building

Farmington: RSU 9 Operations Committee, 5 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Farmington: RSU 9 Personnel and Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Farmington: RSU 9 Educational Policy Committee, 7 p.m., Chef’s Table, Mt. Blue Campus

Paris: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Sumner: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Wednesday

Otisfield: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Policy and Procedure Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Thursday

Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall

Norway: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Oxford: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Oxford County Commission, 9 a.m., county building

Wilton: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

 

