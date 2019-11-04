SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA
Wilton Town Office
158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294
Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961
Monday, November 4, 2019
Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM
AMENDED AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of October 15, 2019
2. Public Comment
3. Consideration of Liquor License Renewal (Malt, Vinous, Spirituous) for Saltmarsh Farms, Inc, d/b/a Calzolaio Pasta Company
4. Consideration of Warrant for Marijuana Moratorium/Highway Truck Bond – Special Town Meeting, Nov. 19
5. Discussion of additional Streetlights
6. Manager’s Report
7. Update of Unfinished Items from Previous Meetings
8. Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel
9. Other business
A. Selectboard Confirmation of Public Works Foreman appointment
B. Other
10. Adjourn
