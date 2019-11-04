SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA

Wilton Town Office

158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294

Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961

Monday, November 4, 2019

Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM

AMENDED AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of October 15, 2019

2. Public Comment

3. Consideration of Liquor License Renewal (Malt, Vinous, Spirituous) for Saltmarsh Farms, Inc, d/b/a Calzolaio Pasta Company

4. Consideration of Warrant for Marijuana Moratorium/Highway Truck Bond – Special Town Meeting, Nov. 19

5. Discussion of additional Streetlights

6. Manager’s Report

7. Update of Unfinished Items from Previous Meetings

8. Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel

9. Other business

A. Selectboard Confirmation of Public Works Foreman appointment

B. Other

10. Adjourn

