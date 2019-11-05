FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to make a part-time corrections officer full-time and to hire a part-time clerk-secretary to be shared by the District Attorney’s Office and commissioners’ office.

Corrections officer Brooklynn Brown of Kingfield hired as full-time at the Franklin County Detention Center. She had been part-time and will replace officer Casey Boulay who resigned.

Lori Russell of Farmington was hired as part-time clerical clerk for one day each week at the commissioners’ office and to be a part-time secretary for a 16-hour per week position for the DA’s Office.

Russell has a strong background in human resources and finance, county Clerk Julie Magoon said. She served as treasurer of the town of Carrabassett Valley several years ago. Russell has the skill set to help with open enrollment in regards to health insurances and other benefits, she said. She will be paid $15.71 an hour for each position.

Commissioners also voted to make Mary Richards full-time temporary clerical at the commissioners’ office retroactive to Sept. 16. Richards of Industry was hired in 2015 to fill a part-time clerical position.

Commissioners also agreed to increase Richards’ pay by 21 cents an hour moving forward, Magoon said.

