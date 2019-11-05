LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 will release students at 11:30 a.m. Friday so staff members and others may attend the funeral of Scott H. Ladd, the district technology lead/data specialist.

There will be no prekindergarten classes Friday.

Ladd, 45, of New Sharon, died Oct. 29 at a Boston hospital after undergoing numerous heart procedures, according to his obituary. He had been hospitalized since late September, Superintendent Scott Albert said.

Curriculum Coordinator Chris Hollingsworth said Ladd was with School Administrative District 36 before it merged with Jay to become RSU 73. In all, he served the district 12 years.

“Scott really covered everything regarding technology,” Hollingswith said. “He ran the servers, took care of all the networking, the phone system, all the data systems and much more.

“If it had to do with technology, he was the go-to person. He was a one-of-a-kind tech person who could just do everything. There’s nobody in the district or the state to step into his shoes.”

Hollingsworth said the district will decide how to fill all those roles. Expenet Technologies of Farmington, an IT management company, helped while Ladd was out and may continue to maintain the server. Data services may be separate, he said.

