LEWISTON — Geiger has hired Elizabeth Fagan as director of marketing for its Crestline division.

Fagan will develop, integrate and implement all marketing activities related to Crestline’s strategic direction and position, as well as oversee the delivery of integrated marketing plans across all channels. Brand promotion, product marketing and customer messaging will also fall within her responsibilities.

Prior to joining Geiger, Fagan served as director of marketing for Planet Dog.

During her free time, she serves on the board for Heart of Biddeford, a community organization that works to foster economic development and improve the downtown and quality of life.

