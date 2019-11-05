Lewiston Armory Warden Lucy Bisson, center, explains a question to new election worker Sue Goddard, right and Cynthia Peters, left, Tuesday morning at the armory polls where they were handing out ballots to Lewiston voters. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mainers are voting Tuesday on a $105 million transportation bond package and a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring the state is consistent when it comes to alternative signatures for physically disabled residents who are unable to sign their names.

Those are the only two questions on the statewide ballot in what is expected to be a low-key Election Day with light voter turnout in most communities, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said.

Election volunteer Gregg Vincent left, explains which ballot goes in which counting machine to Bates College senior Maya Seshan at the Lewiston armory Tuesday morning.

The bond proposal would be matched by $137 million in federal and other funds. Most of the money would be directed toward the overhaul and replacement of highways and bridges. Funds would also go to railroads, ports and aviation projects, among other projects.

The proposed constitutional amendment, meanwhile, aims to help those whose physical disability prevents them from signing a citizens’ initiative or people’s veto petition.

Disabled Mainers are already allowed to use alternative signatures to register to vote, to change political parties and to submit absentee ballots. The constitutional amendment would direct lawmakers to adopt alternative signatures for petitions for statewide referendum questions.

There was no formal campaign for either proposal.

Lewiston residents receive their ballots at the Lewiston Armory on Tuesday morning.

The constitutional amendment was described by advocates as a housekeeping matter to ensure state policy is consistent when it comes to alternative signatures.

The last state constitutional amendment was a pension funding question approved in 2017 to reduce the volatility of state pension funding requirements. All told, the Maine Constitution has been amended 173 times since Maine became a state in 1820.

