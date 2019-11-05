MINOT — Voters on Tuesday decided to reduce the minimum lot size in rural zone districts from 5 acres to 2.5 acres.
Two questions were needed to make the change: one amended Section 1 of the Comprehensive Plan, while the other amended the minimum lot size for the rural I district in the town’s Land Use Code.
Residents voted 196-102 for the first question and 191-106 for the second question.
Residents also approved the state infrastructure bond question 161-84, and approved the state alternative signature referendum 165-81.
