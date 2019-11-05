LEWISTON – Daryl E. Pratt of Cotton Road, Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019. He was 84 years old. Born in Bowdoinham on June 1, 1935, to James S. and Thelma (Polly) Bachelder Pratt.Mr. Pratt joined the army in 1953 and was stationed in Berlin, Germany, where he met and married Helga Kretzschmar. They returned to the U.S. In January 1956 and welcomed their daughter, Linda, in July of that year.Living in Bath and later, Woolwich, he partnered with Wayne Delong in 1966 to open “Delong and Pratt”, an auto repair business. They were both involved in the sport of auto racing and were active supporters of Delmar Stinson’s #24 class A stock car that raced for many seasons at Beech Ridge Speedway. Daryl later served as a tech man at the Wiscasset Speedway.In 1971, Daryl married Janice Howe Lessard and they lived in Pownal with her six children and his one until later moving to Freeport where he owned and operated PRATT’S GARAGE with his brother, Charlie and then independently after Charlie retired. In 1983, he married Evone Alexander and she and her daughter, Kelly, became family. They lived in the town of Durham together for the next 25 years and Daryl proudly served as a town selectman from 2003-2006 and also as road commissioner in 2010.Daryl loved his family and reunions. He would often stop in for impromptu visits while out and about on Sunday drives.There are few roads in this great state of Maine that he missed traveling on, often turning down one just to see where he’d end up. This curiosity and love of adventure carried over to the island of Puerto Rico when visiting his daughter while living there and exploring the narrow mountain roads, rainforest and countryside together. There were lots of chuckles at the lack of road signs and abrupt dead ends.Mr. Pratt was a dedicated member of the Knights Of Pythias. He joined in 1963 and held a variety of officer positions over the years, most recently as Vice Chancellor at Kennebec Lodge #42 in Bowdoinham.He was also a member of Apostle Lighthouse Church.He is survived by his dearly devoted companion, Cathy Tardiff; his daughter, Linda Pratt Smith and son-in-law, M. Daniel Smith; grandsons, Nickolas and Shaunacy Mains; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Predeceased by; his parents; his siblings, Lois, Charles, Bessie, Ruby, James, Clyde, Burleigh and Philip; his nephews, Bradley Irish, Benjamin Pratt, Richard Greene, Clyde Pratt Jr., and Bryan Pratt; and his niece, Bonnie Jo Hill.A celebration of life is being planned for June 2020 in Bowdoinham, Maine.

« Previous