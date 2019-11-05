AUBURN – Daniel A. Maillet, “Danny”, 84, of Wilton, died on Thursday evening, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born June 28, 1935 in Farmington, a son of Alfred and Marion (Tufts) Maillet, and was fortunate to be raised by his loving stepmother, Ida (Babineau) Maillet.

On Feb. 16, 1957, he married Lorraine Paradis at St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay.

Danny was employed at Wells Canning in Wilton and Norwalk Shoe in North Jay. He later was employed at the Otis Mill of International Paper Co. in Jay and Mead Paper in Rumford. He worked as a travelling millwright for a few years before he found his true calling and started selling cars and steel containers, among other items.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of the DAV, the American Legion and the Lane Dube AMVETS #33, Jay. He was also a member of the BPOE Elks #2430 of Farmington. For 14 years, he and his wife were snowbirds and spent winters in Melbourne, Fla., where they made many wonderful friends with whom they still maintain contact.

He is loved by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine of Wilton; their daughter, Celeste Campbell and her companion, Kent Hayden of Madison and their son, Randal “Randy” Maillet of North Jay; their daughter-in-law, Belinda Maillet-Barden and her husband, Mark of Temple; three grandchildren, Brandon Campbell, Devin Maillet and Remington Barden; a sister, Geraldine Fournier of Jay, a brother, Joseph “Jack” Maillet and his companion, Sally Prince, of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews; as well as goddaughters, Lorinda Sargent of Vermont and Diane Dubois of Lewiston; and a young girl they raised as a daughter, Marilyn Grant and her husband, Douglas of Monmouth.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia “Patsy” Mikels and a son, Timothy B. “Tim” Maillet.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington on Monday Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. where a memorial service will be held with Rev. Paul Dumais of St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay, officiating. Following services, light refreshments will be served at the center. Private family graveside service with military honors will be held in the springtime at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.

Remembrance gifts may be given to the Wilton Food Pantry 600 Main St., Wilton.

