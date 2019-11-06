Whole Wheat Apple Muffins

These are a great seasonal treat any time of day, but are especially good for breakfast. If your family balks at brown colored breads thinking they are whole wheat and won’t be as tasty – these moist muffins will change their minds- and if they don’t, try the new White Whole Wheat Flour by King Arthur, now available at most grocery stores.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup (dark brown) sugar, packed, divided

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 cup buttermilk or 1 cup low fat yogurt

2 large apples, peeled, cored, and coarsely chopped

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease and flour 18 muffin cups and set aside.

2. Mix dry ingredients together – the flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon, and set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, cream the butter and add the granulated sugar and 1/4 cup of the brown sugar. Beat until fluffy.

4. Add the egg and mix well.

5. Fold the buttermilk or yogurt in gently.

6. Stir in the dry ingredients and fold in the apple chunks.

7. Divide the batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups, sprinkling the remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar on top. Bake for 12- 5 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Cool the muffins for 5 minutes in the tin, then turn them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

