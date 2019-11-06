LEWISTON — Local jazz guitar legend John Smedley will be joined by bassist Tim Clough for a free concert at The Oasis of Music from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Trinity Church. The Oasis audience is sure to enjoy an intimate musical treat of jazz tunes and improvisations.

Smedley, a physics professor at Bates College, is well versed in American jazz guitar, displaying influences from Joe Pass to Wes Montgomery to George Benson, with a vast repertoire, including the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk, including many of his own pieces.

Admission to The Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. Trinity Church is located at 247 Bates St. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

