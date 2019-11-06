Quinn Corcoran as Marcus and Robbie Harrison as the suspects in “Murder for Two,” playing Nov. 8-10, at The Public Theatre in Lewiston. The fast and funny whodunit where one actor plays the detective, the other actor plays all the suspects, and they both play the piano, is a hilarious musical murder mystery that spoofs, celebrates, and reimagines both the murder mystery and musical theatre genres. “This musical is a tremendously fun and clever show,” says Public Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Schario. Audiences who missed seeing “Murder for Two” this summer at Theater at Monmouth, or fans of that production, will now have a chance to see it again. Theater at Monmouth’s original production team and actors will recreate their work at The Public Theatre, under the direction Adam Blais, a member of The Public Theatre’s staff. “Murder For Two” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Fri, Nov. 8; at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sat, Nov. 9; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. Opening night will feature a free pre-show wine-tasting at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby courtesy of Central Distributors. Tickets are $25. For reservations call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org.

