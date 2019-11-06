PHILADELPHIA – On Nov. 3, 2019. Devoted mother of Elliott Hurwitz, Janet Hurwitz, Julie Hurwitz, and Jim Hurwitz. Loving grandmother of Zachary Hurwitz (Erin), Ben Keating (Cathy), Alex Keating (Olga), Emily Hurwitz (Brandon), Jacob Hurwitz-Goodman (Meg), Nicholas Hurwitz-Goodman (Audrey), Daniel Hurwitz-Goodman, Rebecca Hurwitz. Dear great-grandmother of Noah Hurwitz, Carter Hurwitz, Thomas Keating and Hannah Keating.Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Thursday Nov. 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Temple Shalom, Auburn. Interment, Beth Jacob Cemetery, Auburn. Shiva to be announced. Condolences, donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com. Contributions in her memory may be made to a donee of choice

