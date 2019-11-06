BOSTON, Mass. – Scott Henry Ladd, 45, of New Sharon, Maine joined God on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, where he had been a patient for over a month undergoing numerous VAD procedures. He is loved by his daughters, Dannica and Katelynn, son, Alex; mother, Patricia Ladd and his stepdad Sonny Child of Farmington Falls; sister, Becky Goodridge and her husband Andrew and their children Tyler and Sydney, all of Augusta; aunts, uncles and cousins.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. from the Center.To view a more complete life story and to share a kind word of remembrance, his family invites you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.Remembrance gifts may be given to his family:Franklin Savings Bank c/o Ladd Children’s Account197 Main St.,Farmington, ME 04938

« Previous