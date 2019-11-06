NORTH MONMOUTH – Bonnie L. Siderio, 49, a resident of North Monmouth, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Her family remembers her as a generous, selfless, hardworking, loving daughter, devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

She was born on March 7, 1970, the daughter of Christopher Gaddis and Bunnie (Martel) Gaddis-Wright. Bonnie attended primary school in Greene and Leavitt Area High School in Turner, receiving her GED in 1988. She was a member of the Wales and Monmouth Fire Auxiliary. Bonnie enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales, camping with her brother and spending time with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her mother, Bunnie Gaddis-Wright of Lewiston; two sons, Anthony “TJ” Siderio Jr. and wife Robin of Monmouth, Brandon Siderio of Wales; two granddaughters, Alivia and Paige Siderio; a brother, Dan Gaddis and wife Jeanine of Jonesboro; her companion, Walter Jones of North Monmouth; mother-in-law, Linda Siderio; former husband, Anthony Siderio Sr. and his companion Michelle Wing, three sisters-in-law, Bethany Chick and husband Jeff, Jessica Siderio, Christina Siderio; 12 nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Christopher Gaddis.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home. Interment in the will be at the Valley Cemetery, Route 202, Greene, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be made to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

If desired, donation can be made in memory of

Bonnie L. Siderio to:

Children’s Scholarship Fund

c/o Bragdon-Finley

Funeral Home

P.O. Box 188

Monmouth, ME 04259

