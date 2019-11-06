LISBON – Bertrand E. Ouellette, 73, of Lisbon, died peacefully in Yarmouth on Oct. 31, 2019. He had been a resident of the Coastal Manor for the last seven months, prior to that his wife, Claudette (Cote) Ouellette, had cared for him in their home for the last eight years.

Born in Lewiston on June 9, 1946, he was the son of Louis J. and Rosilda Sirois Ouellette. He was a 1964 graduate of Lewiston High School and a member of the former St. Mary’s Parish. In 1965 he made his decision to join the U.S. Army and proudly served two tours in Vietnam as a Green Beret with the 5th Special Forces Group, Airborne. When he returned home in 1968, he courted and married “the girl next door”. Together they raised their four children in Lisbon. They celebrated 50 years of marriage just two weeks ago and Bert was able to be with his extended family for the first time in many years.

Bert worked at General Electric in Auburn for 22 years and retired there in 1990 due to heart disease which was later tied to his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. During the last 30 years Bert endured countless cardiac events and surgeries and those that know him would all agree he endured more pain than anyone should ever have to, yet he never complained and never gave up. While Bert was a man of few words, he could drop a good joke with perfect timing and wasn’t afraid to be silly to make you smile. He had a beautiful smile that will live on in his children and grandchildren, whom he loved deeply.

Survivors include his wife of Lisbon; two sons, James of Wakefield, N.H., and David of New Gloucester, a daughter, Anne and husband Brian LaChance of Litchfield; three brothers Marshall Dulac and wife Jeanine of Augusta, Richard and wife Helene of Auburn, Robert and his wife Madeline of Auburn, a sister Louise Stuart and her long-time companion Ray Pratt of Auburn; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his eldest son, Ryan; and a brother Real.

The family would like to the thank the staff at Coastal Manor of Yarmouth for the great care he received.

Visitation will be held Thursday, 3 – 6 p.m., at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston. Services will be Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:

DAV Charitable

Service Trust

3725 Alexandria Pike

Cold Spring, KY 41076

