SUMNER — Pastor Howard MacMullen, Congregational Church of East Sumner, has invited Sammie Angel to take part in the Sunday morning worship on November 17 at 9 a.m. Sammie Angel is a singer and musician who lives in Dixfield. Born in Maine, she began singing at age two and made her first professional TV appearance when she was 13. She moved to Florida after graduating from high school at age 17.

Over the next 34 years she had a career that took her all over the country, working with top drawer musicians including Reba McIntire, Tammy Wynette, Sonny James, Tanya Tucker, Ernest Tubb, T.G. Sheppard, Gary Morris, and even Tiny Tim and Bo Diddly. She toured for 18 years with her own band “Sammie & Southwind” from Florida and Georgia to New York, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado, before striking out on her own.

For nearly 50 years Angel’s shows have featured classics from the last century and this one, mainly country and gospel. But she will throw in oldies from Broadway and Glenn Miller as she has a fondness for old music and loves to please and surprise her audience.

She moved back to Dixfield with her husband Clint Bailey in 2005, where they opened the Front Porch Cafe. In 2016 she returned to music full time.

The public is welcome to join the worship service and enjoy the music, scriptures, pastoral reflections and prayers.

For more information, please call Cyndy at 388-2667.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: