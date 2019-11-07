NORWAY — First Universalist Church services are at 11 am. Childcare is available. Social hour follows the service.

The November 3rd service, The Timeless Promise, will be led by Reverend Fayre Stephenson. We as Unitarian Universalists gather together through covenant, a timeless promise, rather than creed. Join us as we explore the hallowed covenant that binds us together and what makes it sacred.

The November 10th service, A Climate Update, will be led by Allen Armstrong. It’s becoming clearer to the voting public in this country that our climate is changing, it’s us, it’s serious and we’re running out of time to act. What to do?

The November 17th service, Indiscriminate Taste, will be led by Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Writer Kat Liu wrote, “I’ve been trying to cultivate appreciation, to see the merits of what’s in front of me instead of the flaws, even if they’re not my taste. I still catch myself in critique mode- it’s hard to unlearn- but overall, I’m a happier person with indiscriminate tastes.” Knowing that many of us suffer from judging and being judged, at this service we will consider non-judgmental

living.

The November 24th service Tangled Lives: Native People and English Settlers in Colonial New England will be led by Jo Radner. What kinds of stories shaped New England identities in the 17th and 18th centuries? Storyteller Jo Radner will give listeners a glimpse into that world in her performance of “Tangled Lives: Native People and English Settlers in Colonial New England.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: