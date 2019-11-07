PARIS — Off the Wall Sign Company is hosting a Sign Party Fundraiser at Deering Memorial Community Center on Friday, November 15th, to help raise funds for the community center’s winter heating bills. The Sign Party is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Deering Memorial Community Center, located at 39 Main Street in South Paris. The cost to participate is $30 for a 12″ x 12″ sign (with two for $45), and $45 for a 14″ x 24″ sign. A $15 deposit is required to reserve a space at the event. Anyone interested in reviewing the available designs or to leave a deposit may visit the Paris Public Library at 37 Market Square, South Paris. Information, sign designs, and deposit links can also be found at the Facebook pages of the Deering Memorial Community Center or the Off the Wall Sign Co.

The activity is for almost all ages and is a great opportunity to create a holiday gift. Bringing a friend for a fun night out is encouraged! For more information, please call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

