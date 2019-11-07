PARIS — Off the Wall Sign Company is hosting a Sign Party Fundraiser at Deering Memorial Community Center on Friday, November 15th, to help raise funds for the community center’s winter heating bills. The Sign Party is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Deering Memorial Community Center, located at 39 Main Street in South Paris. The cost to participate is $30 for a 12″ x 12″ sign (with two for $45), and $45 for a 14″ x 24″ sign. A $15 deposit is required to reserve a space at the event. Anyone interested in reviewing the available designs or to leave a deposit may visit the Paris Public Library at 37 Market Square, South Paris. Information, sign designs, and deposit links can also be found at the Facebook pages of the Deering Memorial Community Center or the Off the Wall Sign Co.
The activity is for almost all ages and is a great opportunity to create a holiday gift. Bringing a friend for a fun night out is encouraged! For more information, please call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett recognized for service
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paris veterans groups launching holiday drive for enlisted serving away from home
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen approve sewer rate increase
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Sandhill Cranes Part 2
-
The Bethel Citizen
CPS ON PARADE