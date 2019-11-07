NORWAY — Are you tired of stinky, noisy gasoline powered chain saws? On Saturday November 9th from 10-12, The Center for an Ecology-Based Economy and the Western Foothills Land Trust will be hosting an Electric Chainsaw & Shoot Out!”, a demonstration and friendly competition to explore the power and flexibility of clean and quiet electric chainsaws. The Event will take place at Roberts Farm Preserve on Roberts Road in Norway.

The “Shootout” will feature both corded saws running off the Preserve’s off-grid solar power system, and battery powered saws of many different brands and models. Do you already have an electric chainsaw? Please bring it along and see how it stacks up against other electric saws of the same type. If you don’t, this is a great opportunity to learn all about them. You will be surprised at how far they’ve come in the last few years.

The Friendly Competition will consist of timed cuts through logs to see which saws perform the best. The bonus is that we’ll be working up some firewood for the Roberts Farm warming hut to keep school kids and skiers warm next winter. Everyone who runs a chainsaw, or is thinking about it, is encouraged to come down for the fun. The winner in each category will receive a free gallon of fossil fuel-free, biodegradable chainsaw bar oil from Paris Autobarn in South

Paris. For more information please contact CEBE at 739-2101.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: