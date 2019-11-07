BETHEL — On Friday, Nov. 8, the Telstar Freshmen Academy will be putting on the fifth annual Local Food and Learning Event at the Bethel Alliance Church located at 251 Walkers Mill Road.

Students hope to see many people come and enjoy a locally sourced meal prepared by them.

RSVP for a seating time or sponsorship information by calling 751-1773. The meals will be split into three sessions, each lasting an hour. The will start at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. There’s a suggested donation of $10/adult and $5/child to support the Washington D.C. Learning Experience.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: