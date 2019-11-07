LEWISTON – Lucille G. Lazure, 70, of 440 Webber Ave., Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. Born in Lewiston on Feb. 8, 1949, she was the daughter of Roland and Gabrielle Parent Bedard.

Educated locally, she was a graduate of St. Dominic High School, Class of ’66, and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1969. On Sept. 5, 1970 she married the love of her life, Ivan L. Lazure. She worked as a Registered Nurse (Pediatric) until 2000 for St. Mary’s and then Androscoggin Home Health and loved taking care of babies.

When her children were young, she was active in the Cub Scouts as a den mother. She loved dogs, playing cards, and enjoyed knitting, for years making baptism blankets for babies at Holy Cross Church, and many warm winter hats for family and friends. A member of Holy Cross Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she enjoyed singing in the choir for more than 30 years. In addition to working at St. Mary’s as a nurse, in retirement she volunteered for many years at the hospital. She also volunteered for the Maine chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Lucille is survived by her husband of Lewiston; three sons, Donald and wife Emily of North Reading, Mass., Marc of Las Vegas, Nev., and Luke and wife Rebecca of Monmouth; and five grandchildren, Isabelle, Jack, Matthew, Gabrielle, and Alice.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 7 – 9 p.m., at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston. Services will be Saturday, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church. Internment, St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

