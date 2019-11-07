Breakfast Sausage Casserole

Beth Gurney, Norway

1 8 Ounce package brown and serve sausage links

2 Eggs, beaten

1 Cup milk

1 Tablespoon cooking oil

1 Cup flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 Cup shredded cheddar cheese

Slice sausage into 1/2 inch pieces and brown in a frying pan. Drain well and set aside. Combine eggs, milk and oil. Stir in flour and salt, then beat until smooth. Stir in cheddar cheese. Grease the bottom and about an inch up the sides of an 8″ x 8″ x 2″ baking dish. Pour batter into the baking dish then arrange the pieces of sausage in the batter. Bake at 400 degrees for 35 minutes or until puffed up and golden. This is good served with maple syrup.

Apple Butter

Renee Wales, Norway

6 Pounds of tart apples, peeled, cored and quartered

6 Cups apple cider

3 Cups sugar

2 Teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 Teaspoon allspice

Place the apples and cider in a large kettle and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Press through a food mill or sieve then return the pulp to the kettle. Stir in the sugar and spices. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat. Let simmer uncovered for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Cool completely then spoon into freezer containers and freeze. Great on toast.

Pumpkin-Molasses Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 1/2 Cups flour

1 1/2 Cups brown sugar, packed

1 Teaspoon baking powder

3/4 Teaspoon baking soda

1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon ginger

3/4 Cup sour milk

1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened

1/2 Cup mashed pumpkin

1/4 Cup molasses

2 Eggs

Mix flour, brown sugar, baking powder and soda, cinnamon and ginger in a bowl. Add the sour milk, butter, pumpkin and molasses. Beat at medium speed until combined, then on high speed for 2 minutes. Add the eggs and beat for 2 more minutes. Pour into a greased 13″x 9″ x 2″ baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out clean. This is very good with Cream Cheese Frosting, see below.

Cream Cheese Frosting

2 3 Ounce packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened

2 Teaspoons vanilla

4 1/2 to 4 3/4 Cups powder sugar

Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until light an fluffy. Gradually beat in the powder sugar until you have the desired spreading thickness you desire.

Kids in the Kitchen

Honey Granola

Renee Wales, Norway

2 Cups rolled oats

1/2 Cup slivered almonds

1/2 Cup sunflower seeds

1/2 Cup coconut

1/2 Cup honey

1/2 Cup oil

1/4 Cup raisins

and 1 Adult’s help

Mix the oats, almonds, sunflower seeds and coconut in a mixing bowl. Mix the honey and oil together then stir into the oat mixture. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick spray. Place the granola mixture on the baking sheet and bake at 300 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Make sure you have an adult help you with this. After taking it out of the oven, pour mixture in a bowl and stir in the raisins. Let cool before eating.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: