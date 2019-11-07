NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, crafts monthly birthday party, open mic karaoke and more. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. at the Norway Grange. Come and enjoy a delicious, free breakfast and conversation. All are welcome.

On Friday October 25th The Table had a free pumpkin carving, pizza and popcorn night. This event was a big hit with approximately 200 guests coming and participating in the fun. We want to thank all the vendors and volunteers who donated pumpkins, pizza and time.

In November there won’t be Free Friday Nights on November 15th and 22nd as OHMPAA will be performing Godspell at the Norway Grange. Please come out and support this talented group.

On November 1st from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night to celebrate November birthdays with cake and games etc..

On November 8th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a 1980’s night with music and games.

On November 29th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night of free Bingo with prizes.

On November 30th The Table will be in the Christmas Parade. Volunteers are needed to help decorate and walk beside the float. See The Table facebook page.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the Community. Like us on Face Book.

Join us on Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. for worship at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church or watch us on YouTube.

For more information, or if interested in volunteering with activities or donating to the efforts of The Table, feel free to call A-J Alexander, Director of The Table Ministries at 207-461-3093 (Leave a message) or email at [email protected].

