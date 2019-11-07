Portland-based, high-energy band Iron Dynamite will make their debut performance at The Mill House Pub in Mechanic Falls from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The band is considered to be one of the best high energy alternative rock and rock bands in the state and plays a variety of dance music from The Beatles to Led Zeppelin. They have a debut album coming soon. Get ready to rock and dance with band members Aaron Castaldi (guitar/vocals), Curtis Merrill (drums) and Joey Johnson (bass). There is no cover charge. The Mill House Pub is located at 128 Lewiston St, Mechanic Falls.

