John Smedley and Friends will give a Jazz Night performance beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Guthries in Lewiston. There is no cover charge. She Doesn’t Like Guthrie’s is located at 115 Middle St., Lewiston. For more information, call 376-3344.
