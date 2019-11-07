John Smedley and Friends will give a Jazz Night performance beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Guthries in Lewiston. There is no cover charge. She Doesn’t Like Guthrie’s is located at 115 Middle St., Lewiston. For more information, call 376-3344.

John Smedley, Tim Clough and Dale Chapman – aka the Three Point Trio Phyllis Graber Jensen

