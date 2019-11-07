LEWISTON – Gerald M. O’Brien, 91, a longtime resident of Pond Raod, died unexpectedly with his daughter by his side on Sunday, Oct. 27, to be with the Lord. He was born in Lewiston on July 19, 1928, the son of the late Michael F. and Alida (Berube) O’Brien.

Gerald married his true love, the former Lillian D. Ouellette, on Oct. 25, 1947. Together they settled on Pond Road to raise their children and spent 40 years together until Lillian passed in January 1987.

During his working career, he was employed for many years at E.W. Penely and then Hannel Brothers. He retired from Diamond Machine after 25 years of dedication.

In his later years he enjoyed his visits to Dunkin Donuts and local restaurants to socialize with friends. The best part of his day was spent watching his favorite TV shows and taking naps with his cat Rusty.

He is survived by his daughter Linda Everett of Lewiston, his son James O’Brien and wife Vicki of Greene; grandchildren Jamie Everett, Jill Porter and husband, Jason of North Carolina; great-grandson Anthony Nelson; brother Michael O’Brien of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wives Lillian Caron-O’Brien; Margaret A. Spencer O’Brien; siblings, James, Louis, and Irene O’Brien, Theresa Hughes, Geraldine Honnick, Jeannette Ellis; and granddaughter Mandy Nelson.

A special thank you to the Frost family for taking Jerry to service at Pathway Vineyard Church.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9-10 a.m., with celebration of Life to follow at 10 a.m., all at Pathway Vineyard Church, 12 Foss Rd., Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240 or:

Pathway Vineyard

12 Foss Rd.

Lewiston, ME 04240