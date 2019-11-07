WATERFORD — The final meeting of 2019 for the Waterford Historical Society will be on Thursday November 14 at the Waterford Library. It will be a storytelling event on “How We Got Here.” Please come and bring genealogy or tales about how you or your family arrived in Waterford. We will share our stories and potluck refreshments. Please note we will start at an earlier hour than usual, at 6 p.m.
The museum at the Old Town House will be open through the winter on Wednesday afternoons when volunteers are available or it is not stormy.
