STANDISH — Jacob Humphrey caught three touchdown passes from Keegan Meredith and also rushed for a touchdown as second-seeded Bonny Eagle defeated seventh-seeded Lewiston 48-0 in the Class A football semifinals Friday.

Humphrey ran for 111 yards for the Scots (9-1) and had receiving touchdowns of 34, 33 and 28 yards. Meredith finished with 164 yards passing. Zach Maturo rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils finish the season with a 2-8 record.

Thornton 63, Edward Little 0

SACO — Hayden Pomerleau returned the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the top-ranked Thornton Academy in a 63-0 Class A quarterfinal football win over No. 8 Edward Little on Friday.

Thornton (10-0) led 49-0 after one quarter and made it 56-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

Isaac Ofielu rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, including a 49-yard romp just before halftime. Julien BaileyCottle added two touchdowns, and Sam Edborg scored on a 22-yard interception return.

The Red Eddies finish 0-10.

The Trojans will host fourth-seeded Oxford Hills at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UMF 2, Husson 1, OT

CASTINE — McKenna Brodeur’s overtime goal earns the University of Maine at Farmington women’s soccer team a spot in the North Athlantic Conference championship.

Brodeur scored one minute, 19 seconds into overtime to lift the Beavers over Husson 2-1 in in the conference semifinals Friday night.

A goal by former Gray-New Gloucester standout Alexa Thayer gave Husson a 1-0 lead, but UMF’s Fern Calkins netted the equalizer two minutes later after a corner kick by Broudeur.

The Beavers will play Maine Martime on Sunday for the NAC title.

Maine Maritime 1, SUNY Delhi 0

CASTINE — Eryn Doiron scored early in the second half to lift the top-seeded Mariners (11-4, 8-0 North Atlantic Conference) past the fourth-seeded Broncos (9-6-2, 5-2-1) in an NAC semifinal Friday.

Doiron, who played at Mt. Blue High School, scored in the 50th minute, converting from Laura Blue. Emily Conway made six saves for the Mariners to hold the shutout.

Rachael Scoones had seven saves for the Broncos.

