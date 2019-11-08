The Lewiston Planning Board unanimously approved the development review and subdivision plan for 35 apartment units at 111 Blake St. and 82 Pine St. at its meeting last week, according to City Planner Doug Greene.

“We are targeting spring of next year (to break ground),” said Catherine Elliott, a development officer with Avesta Housing, which is consulting on the project for Community Concepts.

Community Concepts will own the building when it’s finished.

Elliott said they hope to have the first people moving in in the spring of 2021.

The $7.4 million project will be four stories tall with 28 low-income housing units and seven market-rate units, according to filings with the board.

Some residents took issue with the city’s decision to rezone that area last summer.

