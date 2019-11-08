FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter (FCAS) provides temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals. At any time, FCAS has more than 75 animals in their care. Each animal adopted from the shelter has been spayed or neutered, given age-appropriate vaccinations, micro-chipped, blood-tested, de-wormed, treated for fleas and ticks, and had its nails trimmed—that amounts to a $300 to $450 value depending on the type and age of the animal you’re adopting.

Cooper, 10 years, Male, Hound—Hullo, my name is Cooper. I am a typical older hound looking for a quiet home to live out my golden years. I’m pretty chill and would make a great addition to a like-minded family. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

 

Ginger, senior, Female—Hi there, my name is Ginger. I am a sweet older girl looking for my forever home. I love cuddling and would prefer a home where I am your only pet, or maybe a home with other laid back, seniors like myself. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

 

