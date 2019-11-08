FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter (FCAS) provides temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals. At any time, FCAS has more than 75 animals in their care. Each animal adopted from the shelter has been spayed or neutered, given age-appropriate vaccinations, micro-chipped, blood-tested, de-wormed, treated for fleas and ticks, and had its nails trimmed—that amounts to a $300 to $450 value depending on the type and age of the animal you’re adopting.

