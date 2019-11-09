ELON, N.C. — Joe Fagnano passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Earnest Edwards caught five passes for 153 yards and a score, and Maine beat Elon 31-17 on Saturday for its third straight victory.

Maine scored a touchdown on its first four possessions of the game, including Devin Young’s 60-yarder on the fourth offensive play. Edwards had an 88-yard catch-and-run for the third score and he completed a 2-yard pass to Jaquan Blair to cap the scoring run with 4:42 left in the first quarter.

Emmanuel Reed had a game-high 55 yards rushing and Joe Fitzpatrick ran for a score for Maine (5-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). The Black Bears’ defense registered six sacks, recovered two fumbles and held Elon to 276 total yards. Edwards went over 100 receiving yards for the fifth time this season and passed for his fifth career touchdown.

Davis Cheek was 18-of-37 passing for 203 yards and a TD for Elon (4-6, 3-4).

Colby 47, Bowdoin 34

BRUNSWICK — Chris George rushed 20 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns as the Mules (2-9) beat the Polar Bears (0-9) to win their second straight Colby-Bates-Bowdoin title Saturday.

Colby beat Bates, 23-20, on Oct. 26 and finishes the series between the three rivals 2-0.

Devin Marrocco added 47 yards rushing and a touchdown for Colby. Quarterback Matt Hersch completed 17 of 31 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin McCrum completed 16 of 30 passes for 191 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed seven times for 104 yards and a touchdown. Nate Richam-Odoi rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Springfield 56, Maine Maritime 7

CASTINE — Nick Rajotte scored two rushing touchdowns as the Pride (6-3) routed the Mariners (0-9).

Sprinfield rushed for 561 yards and had 621 yards of total offense. MMA managed just 162.

Former Dirigo standout Cooper Chiasson scored on a 50-yard run in the fourth quarter for Maine Maritime.

Hustton 29, Salve Regina 26, OT

BANGOR — Aidan Hogan caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Davis Morrison in overtime as the Eagles (4-5, 4-2 CCC) rallied to beat the Seahawks (3-6, 2-4).

Husson rallied from a 23-6 deficit to earn the win. Former Lisbon standout Tyler Halls caught three touchdown passes from Morrison, who finished with 320 yards and four touchdown passes.

Angelo DiSanto kicked a 21-yard field goal on Salve Regina’s possession in overtime.

FIELD HOCKEY

Thomas 4, UMF 1

PURCHASE, N.Y. — The University of Maine at Farminton fell to Thomas College 4-1 in the New England Collegiate Conference semifinal at Manhattonville College on Saturday.

UMF’s Alex Bessey, who played basketball and Central Maine Community College and was a multi-sport standout at Spruce Mountain High School, opened the scoring with a goal early in the second period.

The Terriers, though, responded a minute and a half later with a goal by Allie Gregoire. Danita Storey added another goal before halftime and Britney Gregoire added two in the fourth.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Southern Maine 68, Regis 60

Jackie Luckhardt had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Huskies won their opener, beating the Pride (0-2) in Gorham.

Kristen Curley added 15 points, while Victoria Harris had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies.

Pam Gonzalez led Regis with 19 points and eight rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 111, UMA 81

FARMINGTON — Four players scored in double figures as the University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team eclipsed the century mark in a 111-81 victory over UMaine-Augusta on Saturday.

Terion Moss led the Beavers with 22 points to go along with six rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Jake Kane recorded a double-double for UMF with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Former Dirigo standout Riley Robinson added 14 points and Bill Ruby scored 12.

CMCC 82, UMaine-Machias 60

AUBURN — Mark McDonald had 23 points and five rebounds in the Central Maine Community College men’s basketball team’s 82-60 win over the University of Maine at Machias on Saturday.

Saikwon Williams added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while AJ Cunningham had 11 points and 12 rebounds for CMCC (6-1).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Maine 3, Holy Cross 0

WORCESTER, Mass. — Liga Miljone scored twice and the Black Bears (4-4-2, 2-3-1 WHEA) beat the Crusaders (0-10-2, 0-7).

Celine Tedenby also scored for Maine. Black Bears goalie Carly Jackson made 28 saves, and Jada Brenon stopped 18 shots for Holy Cross.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UMass-Lowell 3, Maine 2

LOWELL, Mass. — Matt Brown and Carl Berglund each had a goal and an assist while leading the River Hawks (7-2-3, 4-0-2 Hockey East) to a win over the Black Bears (5-3-2, 2-2-2).

Brown scored the winner off assists from Berglund and Jon McDonald to break a 2-2 tie four minutes into the third period.

The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead in the opening period on Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup’s goal. However, Berglund and Anthony Baxter scored for Lowell in the second period. Mitchell Fossier tallied 2:47 into the third period to tie the game for Maine, just 73 seconds before Brown’s game-winner.

River Hawks goalie Tyler Wall registered 38 saves. Maine’s Jeremy Swayman had 27 saves.

