Yarmouth police say they talked down a man threatening to throw himself off a highway bridge Saturday.

Officers were called to the Bayview Street overpass on Interstate 295 at 11:14 a.m. for reports of a suicidal man, the police department said in a Facebook post.

The man was straddling the guardrail threatening to jump when officers arrived, the department said.

Northbound traffic on I-295 was shut down while officers spoke to the man. After 20 minutes, police were able to take the man into protective custody. The police did not identify him.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: