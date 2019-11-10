HARTFORD—The Hartford Town Clerk resigned Sunday after an emergency Hartford Selectboard meeting.

Lee Holman, Selectboard Chair, said the Board formally accepted the resignation of town clerk Becky Downey by “mutual agreement.”

Holman declined to comment as to why Downey resigned, instead calling the situation “unhappy.”

“The sooner we can put the painful part behind us the better,” said Holman.

Downey’s last day on the job was Friday. Isaac Haylock, the deputy clerk of Hartford, will become interim town clerk and a hiring committee will be formed, consisting of the Selectboard and Christine Mumau, the HR Director of the City of Auburn.

